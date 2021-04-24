First National Bank of Omaha releases 2020 Community and Social Responsibility Report

● Delivered an ideal employee experience with: 19,000 Hours that FNBO employees spent volunteering in its communities; and a 40% increase in engagement with FNBO’s Belonging & Inclusion Group (BIG).

In addition, FNBO provided more than 7,300 businesses with $800 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds that helped preserve over 90,000 jobs, with 20% of PPP loans supporting businesses in low-and moderate-income and/or majority minority neighborhoods. The bank also provided $271 million in loans to medical facilities negatively impacted by the pandemic to help them keep their staff employed, purchase medical supplies, and provide working capital.