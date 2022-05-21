First National Bank of Omaha releases 2021 Community & Social Responsibility Report

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) recently released its 2021 Community & Social Responsibility Report, which summarizes the investments and impacts FNBO made to support its communities this past year. The report also outlines the bank’s five-year Commitment to Community Impact plan, its evolving community and social responsibility strategy designed to make even greater impacts while continuing to advance FNBO’s spirit of belonging, inclusion, diversity and equity.

In the report, achievements are highlighted across the following priority focus areas: Affordable Housing & Neighborhood Stability; Entrepreneurship & Small Business Development; Education & Workforce Development; Environmental Sustainability; Community Health & Well-being; and Access to Arts & Culture & Community Cohesion.

Among the bank’s investments in 2021:

● Supported its communities with more than $7.2 million in impact grants, capital donations, and community sponsorships to nonprofit organizations working to make meaningful and lasting impacts. An estimated 22% of these funds benefited historically underrepresented populations.

● Financed nearly $47 million in new Community Development Investments (CDI) with organizations working to strengthen communities. Of these funds, 69% support historically underrepresented populations.

● Purchased $132 million in products and services from 714 small and/or women, minority, or veteran-owned businesses.

● Sustained and/or improved the environment by investing $1.9 million in eco-friendly operational improvements, resulting in a 9.3% reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions compared to 2020.

● Delivered a desired employee experience with 22,230 hours that FNBO employees spent volunteering in our communities and a 34% increase in membership in FNBO’s Belonging & Inclusion Group (BIG).

In addition, FNBO is committed to making substantial investments in the communities it serves by 2027, including:

• $35 million in community sponsorships, capital donations, and impact grants;

• 125,000 FNBO employee volunteer hours;

• $200 million in Community Development Investments;

• $1.3 billion in Community Development Loans;

• $7 billion in Mortgage Loans;

• $4.5 billion in Small Business Loans.

To read the full report, visit 2021 FNBO Community & Social Responsibility Report.

