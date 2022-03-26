First National Bank of Omaha supporting Nebraska FFA chapters

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is investing in the future of agriculture by supporting FFA with donations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Wyoming, announced Brad Brummund, Senior Vice President, Agribusiness Banking.

In Nebraska, FNBO is sponsoring the Nebraska FFA Launch! Program for the fifth year with a $12,000 donation. The funds will support the year-long program that serves as a catalyst in entrepreneurship-based education for Nebraska FFA members and agricultural education students.

FNBO is donating $20,500 to local FFA chapters in Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Wyoming. In addition, FNBO Agribusiness Lenders will volunteer at various FFA chapters in their communities to provide agribusiness education to the students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.