First National Bank of Omaha recently released its 2018 “First in the Community” Impact Report, which summarizes the bank’s philanthropic investments and highlights the positive impacts that the bank’s employees and community partners were able to achieve.
The report outlines First National Bank of Omaha’s community vision — built around its eight interconnected assets of a successful community — and showcases its 2018 investments and outcomes throughout the bank’s seven-state footprint. In addition, the report provides highlights of employee giving and volunteerism.
In 2016, First National Bank made a commitment to reinvest $85 million and 100,000 volunteer hours in the communities it serves by 2020 – a goal that the bank is on pace to exceed. In 2018 alone, First National Bank of Omaha reinvested $28 million back into its communities. These investments included:
- $17.2 million in community investments to organizations that work to increase access to affordable housing and strengthen local economies.
- $6.7 million in donations and community development grants to nonprofit organizations working to increase access to affordable housing in safe and vibrant neighborhoods, build an educated workforce and help businesses get started, grow and create jobs.
- $4.1 million in sponsorships with organizations that enrich the community by increasing access to cultures, humanities and athletics.
* 37,500 hours that bank employees spent volunteering their time and talents with local organizations to help strengthen the communities they serve.