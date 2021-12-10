First State Bank & Trust Co. announces completion of acquisition of Two Rivers Bank

First State Fremont, Inc. (“First State”), the holding company for First State Bank & Trust Co., recently announced the completion of its acquisition of Two Rivers Bank of Blair and Arlington.

“We are pleased to complete our acquisition of Two Rivers Bank and welcome their customers and employees to First State Bank & Trust Company,” said Chuck Johannsen, President/CEO. “Our two organizations share a commitment to community reinvestment and outstanding customer service. This is an opportunity to grow assets, acquire talent, expand our footprint, and build a stronger bank in eastern Nebraska. We look forward to introducing new services to Blair and Arlington that includes financial planning and trust services.”

This acquisition brings the number of full-service locations in First State’s footprint to six. No branches will be closed due to the acquisition. First State is a locally owned bank started in 1956. The acquisition brings the asset size to $436+ million.

