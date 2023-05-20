First State Bank & Trust Company has announced the promotion of Garrett Schwanke to loan officer in their Fremont office. He will be charged with developing, managing and servicing agricultural, commercial and consumer loan related relationships.

Schwanke joined the bank three years ago as a credit analyst. He also spent the summer prior to his senior year in college as an ag lending intern with First State through the Nebraska Banker’s Association Internship Program. Schwanke has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in agribusiness from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. He is also a graduate of the Principles of Commercial Lending School sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Association.