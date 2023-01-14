First State Bank & Trust Company announces two employee promotions

Two First State Bank & Trust Company employee promotions were approved at the recent annual meeting of the First State Bank and Trust Co. Board of Directors.

Lauren Hamilton was promoted to vice president – residential real estate lending officer and Jamie Nelson to assistant vice president – loan officer for First State Bank & Trust Company.

Hamilton started at First State in Fremont in 2021 as assistant vice president – residential real estate lending. She came to the bank with 11 years of experience in the bank and financial services industry with much of that time spent working in mortgage processing and origination.

In her role, Hamilton builds relationships with consumers looking to purchase or refinance their homes, while focusing on giving the customer the best possible experience and ensuring that they have the right loan product to meet their financial situation.

Hamilton is an honors graduate of Leadership Fremont, and studied business at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She and her family are Fremont residents.

Nelson joined Two Rivers Bank in Blair (now a branch of First State Bank & Trust Co.) in 2011 with 11 years of banking experience and has served in the roles of teller, personal banker and most recently as retail banking officer.

In her role, Nelson oversees new accounts, consumer loans, customer service, electronic banking and serves on the bank’s marketing committee. She has been an instrumental member of the First State Bank & Trust/Two Rivers Bank merger team.

Nelson is a graduate of Leadership Washington County and serves as a TeamMates mentor in Blair. She earned an Associate’s degree in General Studies from Iowa Western Community College and has a lending certificate from the American Bankers Association. She and her family live in rural Herman.