First State Bank & Trust Company Board of Directors promote two

Two First State Bank & Trust Company employee promotions were approved at the recent annual meeting of the First State Bank and Trust Co. Board of Directors.

Renen Sahr, CFP, CRPS, was promoted to Assistant Vice President – Investment Advisor for First State Financial Services and Esmeralda Hernandez to Assistant Vice President – Consumer Lender for First State Bank & Trust Company.

Sahr started at First State in 2016 and quickly joined the investment department. He has since earned his FINRA series 7 and 66 registrations as well as the Nebraska Life and Health Insurance Licenses. Most recently, Sahr earned the designation of Certified Financial Planner (CFP). Individuals must demonstrate an in-depth knowledge of the diverse financial planning topics. These topics include investment planning, tax planning, retirement planning, estate planning, insurance planning, financial management and education planning. The average student will study approximately 1,000 hours in preparation to sit for the comprehensive exam. After successfully passing the exam, Sahr also met the experience and ethics requirements.

Additionally, Sahr is an honors graduate of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fremont program and has served the Fremont Chamber of Commerce as a Diplomat and Chair of the Diplomat group. He graduated from Midland University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting. Sahr and his wife, Molly, reside in Fremont.

Hernandez joined First State in 2017 in the role of personal banker and was then promoted to personal banker/lender. She is bilingual and came to the bank with prior financial services experience. Hernandez is able to use her all-around banking knowledge to work with consumers and businesses on their lending needs. She is a graduate of the Kansas and Nebraska Banker Association’s School of Lending Principles.

Hernandez is an honors graduate of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fremont program. She has been a Diplomat with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and has served on the Family Support Committee of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity and the Fremont Area Young Professionals Board. She graduated from Midland University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Hernandez and her husband, Elias, reside in Fremont.

