First State Bank & Trust Company employees receive promotions

Two First State Bank & Trust Company employee promotions were approved at the recent annual meeting of the First State Bank and Trust Co. Board of Directors.

Jeff Mimick was promoted to Vice President – Agricultural and Commercial Lending and Stacy Gibney to Assistant Vice President – Senior Credit Analyst/Loan Operations Supervisor.

Mimick joined First State in 2018 as Assistant Vice President-Agriculture/Commercial Loan Officer. He has over 12 years of experience in the bank and financial services sector with much of that time spent working with ag producers.

Mimick attended the CUNA Management School as well as the Center for Financial Training Ag Lending School and attended the American Banker’s Association National Ag Conference. He earned his Bachelor of Science from Southwest Minnesota State University. He is an honors graduate of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fremont program. Mimick is a member of the Christensen Field Improvement Taskforce.

Mimick, along with his wife Randi and three children, Landon, Natalie and Parker, live in North Bend and are members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.