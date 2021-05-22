First State Bank & Trust Company hires two new lenders

First State Bank & Trust Co. – Fremont recently hired Ryan Dugdale as Assistant Vice President-Agriculture/Commercial Loan Officer and Lauren Hamilton as Assistant Vice President-Residential Real Estate Lender.
Dugdale joins the bank with six years of experience in the bank and financial services sector with much of that time spent working with ag producers. He is charged with developing, managing and servicing agricultural, commercial and consumer loan related relationships.
Dugdale has a degree in Agriculture Product Systems from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. He is also a graduate of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fremont program.
Dugdale is actively involved in the Fremont community. He serves on the Fremont 4-H Board and volunteers for the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce as a Diplomat and a member of the Ag Business and Natural Resource Council.
Hamilton joins the bank with 11 years of experience in the bank and financial services industry with much of that time spent working in mortgage processing and origination.
In her role, Hamilton will develop relationships with consumers looking to purchase or refinance their homes. Her goal is to give the customer the best possible experience while ensuring that they have the right loan product to meet their financial situation.