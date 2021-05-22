 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First State Bank & Trust Company hires two new lenders
0 comments
editor's pick top story

First State Bank & Trust Company hires two new lenders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

First State Bank & Trust Co. – Fremont recently hired Ryan Dugdale as Assistant Vice President-Agriculture/Commercial Loan Officer and Lauren Hamilton as Assistant Vice President-Residential Real Estate Lender.

Dugdale joins the bank with six years of experience in the bank and financial services sector with much of that time spent working with ag producers. He is charged with developing, managing and servicing agricultural, commercial and consumer loan related relationships.

Dugdale has a degree in Agriculture Product Systems from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. He is also a graduate of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fremont program.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dugdale is actively involved in the Fremont community. He serves on the Fremont 4-H Board and volunteers for the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce as a Diplomat and a member of the Ag Business and Natural Resource Council.

Hamilton joins the bank with 11 years of experience in the bank and financial services industry with much of that time spent working in mortgage processing and origination.

In her role, Hamilton will develop relationships with consumers looking to purchase or refinance their homes. Her goal is to give the customer the best possible experience while ensuring that they have the right loan product to meet their financial situation.

Hamilton studied business at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She and her family are Fremont residents and members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 17: How to get yourself and your family ready in case of a weather disaster

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News