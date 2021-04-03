First State Bank & Trust Company plans branch relocation

First State Bank & Trust Company recently purchased the office building at 210 E. Military Avenue (the corner of Main Street and Military Avenue) in Fremont, Nebraska. The intent is relocate the bank’s downtown operations currently at 225 N. Main St. to this office space.

“Our Board of Directors feels this is an exciting opportunity to relocate our downtown branch to a location with much higher visibility and accessibility while still allowing us to provide exceptional service to our downtown and Main Street customers. The purchase also emphasizes our commitment to Fremont and the downtown community. The increase in square footage opens up opportunities for a variety of potential uses including the possibility of tenant space. We have a lot of planning to do and renovations to complete so the move won’t be immediate,” stated Chuck Johannsen, President and CEO of First State Bank & Trust Company.