 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First State Bank & Trust Company plans branch relocation
0 comments
editor's pick top story

First State Bank & Trust Company plans branch relocation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
First State Bank logo

Cornerstone Member

First State Bank & Trust Company recently purchased the office building at 210 E. Military Avenue (the corner of Main Street and Military Avenue) in Fremont, Nebraska. The intent is relocate the bank’s downtown operations currently at 225 N. Main St. to this office space.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Our Board of Directors feels this is an exciting opportunity to relocate our downtown branch to a location with much higher visibility and accessibility while still allowing us to provide exceptional service to our downtown and Main Street customers. The purchase also emphasizes our commitment to Fremont and the downtown community. The increase in square footage opens up opportunities for a variety of potential uses including the possibility of tenant space. We have a lot of planning to do and renovations to complete so the move won’t be immediate,” stated Chuck Johannsen, President and CEO of First State Bank & Trust Company.

First State Bank & Trust Company anticipates occupancy of the new space by April of 2022.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News