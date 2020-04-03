First State Bank & Trust Company providing celebratory yard signs for graduates

“It’s been a difficult spring. So many of the student celebrations and milestones have been cancelled or put on hold. We felt this was a small way that we could show our pride for our Fremont seniors. We know their families are proud of their accomplishments and we felt that this was a way we could help them celebrate their graduates in the place where they are completing their studies – at their home,” said Chuck Johannsen, president of First State Bank & Trust Company. “We are also fortunate to work with Max D, one of our local printers, to make this project really take off.”