First State Bank & Trust Company providing celebratory yard signs for graduates

Yard signs are being made available to graduating seniors in the Fremont community to celebrate their upcoming graduation.
First State Bank & Trust Company of Fremont, with the help of Max D Designs, Printing & More, are offering free graduate signs for all Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School seniors.
“It’s been a difficult spring. So many of the student celebrations and milestones have been cancelled or put on hold. We felt this was a small way that we could show our pride for our Fremont seniors. We know their families are proud of their accomplishments and we felt that this was a way we could help them celebrate their graduates in the place where they are completing their studies – at their home,” said Chuck Johannsen, president of First State Bank & Trust Company. “We are also fortunate to work with Max D, one of our local printers, to make this project really take off.”
Additionally, Max D is offering a variety of customized signs. To place your order for the general or customized signs, go to http://www.maxdesigns.com. Seniors graduating from Logan View, Cedar Bluffs, Arlington, North Bend Central and DC West can also purchase signage through the Max D website.
