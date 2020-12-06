FNBO making donations to United Way affiliates

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is making direct donations to United Way affiliates across its geographic footprint on behalf of its customers this holiday season, while encouraging individuals throughout the communities it serves to “Share Joy” by donating to their local United Way affiliates via the FNBO Share Joy donation microsite fnbo.com/sharejoy2020.

As part of this campaign, FNBO will match 50 cents of every dollar donated via the microsite, up to a maximum of $25,000. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 25, 2020.

The bank’s contributions to Share Joy will be made in partnership with its Mortgage Banking and Wealth Management divisions, and its Business Customer Segment, which are reaching out to their customers for support. Contributors will be able to designate their contributions to United Way affiliates in their communities on the “Share Joy” microsite.

First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $24 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

