FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha) is investing in the future of agriculture by supporting FFA with donations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, South Dakota and Wyoming, announced Barry Benson, vice president, agribusiness banking.

FNBO’s contributions are part of its broader efforts to celebrate National Ag Week and will help provide positive educational experiences for the students enrolled in agricultural education across the region.

In Nebraska, FNBO is sponsoring the Nebraska FFA Launch! Program for the sixth year with a $10,000 donation. The funds will support the year-long program that serves as a catalyst in entrepreneurship-based education for Nebraska FFA members and agricultural education students.

FNBO is donating $24,000 to local FFA chapters in Nebraska, Illinois, South Dakota and Wyoming. In addition, FNBO Agribusiness Lenders will volunteer at various FFA chapters in their communities to provide agribusiness education to the students.