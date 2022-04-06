Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity receives $15,000 grant

Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity has received a $15,000 Impact Grant from First National Bank of Omaha.

The grant will provide support for affordable housing units in Fremont.

FNBO has awarded a total of $880,000 in Impact Grants to 44 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, announced Spencer Danner, Vice President, Community Development, Corporate Philanthropy & Social Responsibility. The grants support programs dedicated to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development.

“FNBO is committed to strengthening all the communities we call home. To build a strong community, every member of the community must have access to the tools, resources and opportunities needed to succeed,” Danner said in a media release. “Our Impact Grant Program directs our investments to community partners who are working to create positive outcomes in areas that will have the greatest impacts on financial wellbeing, resulting in the long-term economic success of our communities.”

Grants for affordable housing and neighborhood stability programs will enable FNBO’s community partners to build, rehabilitate or finance an estimated 700 affordable housing units across the bank’s footprint. Grants supporting entrepreneurship and small business development initiatives will create approximately 3,500 jobs.

FNBO awarded $610,000 in Impact Grants to 28 organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa.

For more information about FNBO’s impact initiatives, visit www.fnbo.com/impact.

