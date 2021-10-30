Fremont banker appointed to American Banker’s Association Government Relations Council

Nick Vrba, Executive Vice President, First State Bank & Trust Company, has been appointed to serve as Nebraska’s representative on the American Bankers Association’s (ABA) Government Relations Council.

Council members are appointed by ABA’s chair, and there is typically one representative from each state. Each serves a one-year term with the possibility of appointment to one additional term.

The Government Relations Council (GRC) is the leadership committee with the exclusive responsibility for recommending annual policy priorities to ABA’s Board of Directors. The Council provides ongoing policy guidance to ABA leadership as policy issues arise during the year. Its diverse membership is reflective of the industry at large, representing banks from across the country of varying asset size, charter type, and business structure, making it a critical committee in representing both the specific interests of the industry segments and the broader industry. GRC members also participate in ABA’s political engagement programs.

Vrba and other members of the GRC serve as essential advocates of ABA’s policy positions before members of the legislative and executive branches and related agencies, local media and fellow bankers.

“It is a great honor to serve on this important council,” Vrba said. “I look forward to participating and helping further the critical role our nation’s banks play in both their communities and the broader economy.”

