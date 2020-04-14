Fremont organizations receive community development grants

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has awarded a total of $880,000 in community development grants to 47 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, announced Alec Gorynski, Vice President, Community Development and Corporate Philanthropy. The grants support programs related to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development.

“Due to the unforeseen circumstances related to COVID-19 and the financial impact it’s having on individuals and families in our communities, our second 2020 grant application period focusing on education and workforce development will be redirected so that it provides short- and long-term support for those that are most financially impacted by the current crisis,” Gorynski said. FNBO will award housing stability grants to organizations providing direct financial assistance for short-term housing needs and for short-term health and human care needs. In addition, FNBO will award workforce stability grants to organizations providing services that generate long-term impacts related to workforce development.