Guilliatt achieves Top of the Table designation

Michael Guilliatt of Fremont has qualified for Top of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for their Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT). Guilliatt’s membership equips him with tools and resources to better serve his clients, their families and small business.
Top of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry.
Guilliatt and Associates specializes in retirement planning.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
