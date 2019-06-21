The Institute of Business & Finance (IBF) recently awarded Mark Guilliatt with the estate planning designation, CES (Certified Estate and Trust Specialist).
This graduate-level designation is conferred upon candidates who complete a 135+ hour educational program focusing on trusts, wills, probate, retirement benefits, caring for children, and what should be done after the death of a loved one. More than $50 trillion is expected to pass from one generation to another during the next half century.
CES certification requires mastery of different types of trusts, ownership rules, disinheritance, probate, pay-on-death accounts, insurance, spousal restrictions, special needs, conservatorships, and managing assets.
The student must pass three comprehensive exams and a written case study as well as adhere to the IBF Code of Ethics and IBF Standards of Practice as well as fulfill annual continuing education requirements. The CES program is designed for brokers and advisors who have clients in their 60s or older as well as those who may be providing care to an aging relative.