Jeppesen joins Pinnacle Bank as vice president of commercial lending
View Comments

Jeppesen joins Pinnacle Bank as vice president of commercial lending

{{featured_button_text}}
BUSINESS Taylor Jeppesen-070320.jpg

Jeppesen

Pinnacle Bank recently named Taylor Jeppesen vice president of commercial lending at its downtown Fremont location.

In his role, Jeppesen will focus on building relationships with local businesses, offering a wide range of lending products, and assisting customers throughout the loan process.

Jeppesen received his bachelor’s degree in accounting and management from Midland University and his MBA from Wayne State College. He also attended the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado in 2019. Jeppesen began his lending career in the Fremont area in 2012.

He is a member of the 2016 class of Fremont Leadership. He also serves as treasurer for the Fremont Midland Entertainment Series.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Savings! Here Are Some Crazy Ways You Can Save Money!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News