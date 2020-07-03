Jeppesen joins Pinnacle Bank as vice president of commercial lending

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pinnacle Bank recently named Taylor Jeppesen vice president of commercial lending at its downtown Fremont location.

In his role, Jeppesen will focus on building relationships with local businesses, offering a wide range of lending products, and assisting customers throughout the loan process.

Jeppesen received his bachelor’s degree in accounting and management from Midland University and his MBA from Wayne State College. He also attended the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado in 2019. Jeppesen began his lending career in the Fremont area in 2012.

He is a member of the 2016 class of Fremont Leadership. He also serves as treasurer for the Fremont Midland Entertainment Series.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0