Klintworth selected for Sales Assistant Advisory Board

Jessica Klintworth

Klintworth

Jessica Klintworth, client service specialist with First State Financial Services – Fremont, the investment division of First State Bank & Trust Company, was recently selected to serve on the Securities America Sales Assistant Advisory Board. Securities America is the Independent Broker-Dealer for First State Financial Services.

The mission of the Sales Assistant Advisory Board is to generate feedback on company issues, policies, procedures, services and quality, provide views on industry issues and trends, and contribute perspective to company strategy and direction.

Klintworth joined First State Financial Services in June of 2021. She came to First State Financial Services with 19 years of experience in the banking and investments field.

Klintworth is a Diplomat for the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce. She also graduated with honors from the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fremont program.

