First National Bank of Omaha has awarded a total of $1.04 million in community development grants to 58 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas and South Dakota, announced Alec Gorynski, Vice President, Community Development and Corporate Philanthropy.
The grants, which support programs focused on educated workforce initiatives that will help strengthen individual core competencies and lead to improving personal economic self-sufficiency, mark the bank’s final disbursement of grant funding for the year. First National Bank of Omaha awarded a total of $1,862,000 in community development grants in 2019 to 103 organizations across its seven-state service area.
First National Bank of Omaha awarded $717,000 in community development grants to 33 organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa. Grants supporting educated workforce initiatives will enable a projected 18,555 individuals to move closer to self-sufficiency.
The following grants were awarded to organizations in the Fremont area:
$10,000 – Care Corps/Life House: Building job readiness through hands-on training while offering life skills.
$10,000 – Fremont Public Schools Foundation: Provides dual-credit tuition assistance for low-income students.
First National Bank of Omaha also awarded $820,000 in community development grants to 45 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas in May of this year. The grants support programs focused on increasing access to affordable housing, revitalizing neighborhoods and building strong local economies.