Michael McDonough, downtown branch manager for First State Bank & Trust Company, recently completed the 2019 School of Banking Fundamentals. This School was held April 8-12 in Grand Island, Nebraska.
The School of Banking Fundamentals is sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations and is in partnership with the Colorado, Louisiana and Wyoming Bankers Associations.
The school is designed to instruct students in the core banking concepts as they relate to the overall functioning of a bank. Completion of this course assists students in developing skills, which allow them to better serve their banking community.
McDonough has been with First State Bank & Trust Co. since 2015. He is a member of the MainStreet of Fremont Board of Directors and the MainStreet Retail and Promotions Committee.
The Schools of Banking, located in Lincoln, is a jointly owned subsidiary of the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Association.