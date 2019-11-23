Brandon McElroy, credit analyst for First State Bank & Trust Company, recently completed the 2019 Principles of Commercial Lending School. This school was held Oct. 21-25 in Grand Island, Nebraska.
The Principles of Commercial Lending School is sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations and is in partnership with the Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming Bankers Associations.
The school provides bankers introductory instruction in the entire commercial lending process. Completion of this course assists students in developing skills, which allow them to better serve their customer’s multiple financial needs.
McElroy has been with First State since 2016. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Dodge County Humane Society. McElroy has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Performance with a minor in Business Administration from Midland University.
The Schools of Banking, located in Lincoln, Nebraska, is a jointly owned subsidiary of the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Association.