Midland University, Pinnacle Bank partner to honor 52 local high school students

Midland University and Pinnacle Bank will recognize 52 high school juniors at the 16th annual Pinnacle Bank Outstanding High School Leader Awards event at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, at the Kimmel Theatre on Midland’s campus.

Schools from around the Fremont area participate in the Pinnacle Bank Leadership Awards each year. Students must be nominated and then apply to be considered for an award. A panel of leaders from Midland University, Pinnacle Bank, and the Fremont community review applications and select recipients based on involvement, leadership roles, and attributes. Recipients who are accepted, and decide to attend Midland University, will receive a $25,000 renewable scholarship for a total scholarship value of $100,000.

Panel members include Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, Tara Lea (President/CEO of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce), Scott Meister (Market President of Pinnacle Bank), Amanda Hutton (Personal Banker/Marketing at Pinnacle Bank), Amber Barton (Vice President, Pinnacle Bank), Brenda Wilberding (Assistant Director, Midland University Career Studio), Emma Oborny (Business Development/Events Specialist at Midland University), Lori Ethier (Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing at Midland University), Libby Headid (Realtor & Associate Broker, Don Peterson & Associates), Lexie Czaplewski (Assistant Director of Admissions at Midland University) and Michaela Shepard (Director of Undergraduate Admissions at Midland University).

“We are honored to be celebrating the Outstanding High School Leader Awards program in partnership with Pinnacle Bank,” Ethier said. “While the program has evolved to now include a scholarship to Midland, what hasn’t changed is the commitment made to honor and bring light to the character, leadership, and achievements displayed by standout students in the local community. It is truly amazing to read student applications each year and see the ways that students choose to make a difference for others through leadership and community service.”

Meister values the partnership with Midland and the opportunity to reward local students.

“We are proud to be part of an event to celebrate students who are developing into tomorrow’s leaders,” Meister said. “Their future endeavors will greatly benefit our communities, state, and nation.”

The following students are being honored with 2022 Pinnacle Bank Leadership awards:

Archbishop Bergan High School - Trevor Brainard; Hayden Cone; Carlee Hapke; Caitlin Pitt. Arlington High School - Trevor Denker; Luke Hammang; Kiersten Taylor. Bishop Neumann High School - Aubrey Sylliaasen. Cedar Bluffs High School - Grace Jensen. Douglas County West High School - Neava Hayner; Claire Koile; Jaelyn Uehling. Fort Calhoun High School - Dala Drowne; Grace Genoways; Austin Weichert. Fremont High School - Abbie Bigsby; Ella Cooper; Cameron Indra; Margaret McClain; Bethany Miller; Kimberly Salguero; Emmalee Sheppard; Ava Woods. Guardian Angels Central Catholic High School - Paige Hakel; Leah Jansen; Greta Wooldrik. Howells-Dodge High School - Cole Grovijohn; Carly Bayer; Sophia Dvorak; Blair Fiala. Logan View High School - Troia Drey; Aaron Fitzke; Kaylee Hilbers; Kaitlin Mundil; Jessica Nelson; Grace Schlueter; Sophia Vacha. North Bend High School - Madison Bishop; Ellee Hall. Oakland-Craig High School - Shea Johnson; Johnna Peterson; Brayden Selk; Laryn Johnson; Maycie Johnson; Sydney Guzinski. Schuyler Central High School - Elizabeth Harding; ViviAnne Sayer. Wahoo High School - Jenna Borrenpohl; David Divis; Zach Fox; Kearsten Peterson; Landon Spicka.

