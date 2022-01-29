 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MidPlains Advisors opens in Fremont

Isaac Paden and Scot Moore have opened MidPlains Advisors in Fremont.

The full-service financial planning firm specializes in small business benefit plans and continuation planning as well as working with individuals and families to retire comfortably.

Paden has been in the financial planning world for over 10 years and has his Certified Financial Planner designation. He was born and raised in Fremont and now he works in the plaza where he used to ride his bike.

“My goal is to help Fremont with anything in the financial world that I can,” Paden said in a press release.

MidPlains Advisors is located at 1835 E. Military Ave., Suite 115. The firm can be reached at 402-689-0390.

Isaac Paden

Paden
