Nebraska Bankers Association selects chair, chair-elect

The Nebraska Bankers Association selected the association’s 2022-2023 chair and chair-elect and board of directors at the NBA Annual Convention May 5-6 in La Vista. Several banks and bankers were also honored during the event.

Stephen Stull, president and CEO of Nebraska Bank chartered in Dodge, was selected as Chair of the NBA. He began his banking career as a teller at Western Bank in Alliance. He continued working in the industry while he studied business administration and finance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

After receiving his degree, Stull worked for various Nebraska banks, including Dakota County State Bank in South Sioux City, Bank of Bennington (now i3 Bank), in Bennington and First National Bank in Sidney. From 1999 to 2009, he served as the chief financial officer for FirsTier Bank in Kimball. In 2009, he joined Banner County Bank in Harrisburg.

In 2011 Stull, along with his father, Richard, and brother, Michael, organized an investment group to purchase Farmers State Bank in Dodge. Since that time, the bank has added five new branches and acquired two additional banks.

Stull is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado, as well as the Kansas Bankers Association/Nebraska Bankers Association Schools of Banking's Agricultural Lending School and Bank Compliance School.

Stull has taken an active role within the NBA, serving on the Board of Directors, Executive Committee, BankPAC Committee, NBAnk Tech Task Force and the Nebraska Bankers Insurance & Services Co. (NBISCO) Board of Directors.

Lydell L. Woodbury, chairman and CEO of First Nebraska Bank chartered in Valley, was selected as the NBA Chair-Elect. Woodbury has more than 40 years of financial industry experience.

He began his banking career at a Production Credit Association in Iowa before joining First National Bank and Trust, now F&M Bank, in Falls City, Nebraska. He also worked for the U.S. Small Business Administration as a commercial loan specialist. In 1990, he joined First Nebraska Bank as president of the Emerson Branch. He eventually assumed oversight of all branch locations as the bank’s executive vice president before being promoted to chairman and CEO.

He has been active in the NBA, serving on the NBA Board of Directors, as chair of the Government Relations Committee and as a member of the NBA BankPAC and NBA Education Committees.

At the local level, Woodbury has also assumed many volunteer leadership roles that have allowed him to make a positive impact on his community. He served as chairman of the Elkhorn Valley Economic Development Committee and led Stanton Economic Development, Inc. and the Emerson Development Corporation. He also has been actively involved with the Elks Club and the Knights of Columbus.

Following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, Woodbury studied agricultural banking at the Pipestone Area Vocation Technical Institute. He is also a graduate of the Kansas Bankers Association/Nebraska Bankers Association Schools of Banking.

Also at the convention, Gwen Pfeifer with Nebraska Bank in Dodge was honored for 50 years of service.

Financial Education Awards were presented to First State Bank & Trust Co. in Fremont and F&M Bank in West Point.

The Nebraska Bankers Association also announced the 2022 recipients of the NBA Foundation Scholarship. Ten $2,000 scholarships have been awarded through this statewide program to assist students pursing business-related degrees at a state or privately-funded college or university in Nebraska.

Two Midland University students were among the scholarship recipients. Jade Andresen of Wahoo was nominated by Chuck Johannsen, First State Bank & Trust Co., Fremont. Grace Felder of Lincoln was nominated by Cindy Slykhuis, also with First State Bank & Trust Co., Fremont.

