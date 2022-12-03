Nebraska-based Pinnacle Bank buys San Antonio’s Crockett National Bank

Pinnacle Bank has received regulatory approval for the acquisition of Crockett National Bank.

On Dec. 1, Crockett National Bank changed its name to Pinnacle Bank. Its San Antonio, San Angelo, College Station, New Braunfels and Ozona branches will become part of the bank’s Texas charter.

This news comes after a year of expansion in Pinnacle Bank’s Nebraska market with new branch openings in Papillion and Kearney in 2022.

“These past few years, we have seen a lot of growth in our bank network. We’ve entered new markets, built branches and continually invested in our customer experience,” said Sid Dinsdale, chairman of Pinnacle Bancorp, “We’re proud to expand by welcoming Crockett National Bank and their experienced staff to our team. We look forward to being part of these new communities.”

The addition of Crockett National Bank will add five branches and two loan production offices to Pinnacle Bank’s existing 22 branch network in Texas. All locations will continue operation, retaining their current staff. Branches will be managed locally under Pinnacle Bank’s community bank model of local decision-making. Todd Huckabee will continue to oversee the former Crockett National bank locations in his new role as regional president.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.