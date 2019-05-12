Chris Ott was elected to serve on the board during the annual First Nebraska Bank Board of Directors Meeting. In his new role, Ott will supervise and collaborate with the managers at numerous First Nebraska Bank locations. Ott has been with the bank since 2008 and offices at the Valley branch.
Mark Dekker has been hired as chief credit officer at First Nebraska Bank. He will work at the Valley location. Dekker brings extensive banking experience to his role with First Nebraska Bank, previously serving as senior vice president at Iowa Trust and Savings Bank in Centerville, Iowa.
First Nebraska Bank is a locally owned full-service community bank with 10 locations throughout central and eastern Nebraska. The bank’s history in Nebraska can be traced back to 1879.