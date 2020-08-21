First National Bank provides financial education program for youth

Since 2017, First Nebraska Bank has partnered with EVERFI to provide a financial education program. The technology is a CFPB recommended resource and is accessible to schools and students at no cost, thanks to First Nebraska Bank's investment. The program also includes pre and post-assessments and educator resources that allow teachers to track student progress and quantifiable measures of students' knowledge gain.
The program has helped more than 15 schools in the region to provide financial education with 1,188 students completed since the program's inception in the spring of 2018. In the 2019-2020 academic year, eight Nebraska schools implemented First Nebraska Bank's Financial Literacy Program.
The 439 students reached through First Nebraska Bank's programs have completed 1,570 individual modules of learning during the 2019-20 school year. Among the topics covered were banking basics, income and employment, budgeting, consumer skills, credit and debt, financing higher education, and insurance.
The First Nebraska Bank Financial Literacy Program reaches students with an interactive course designed to empower young people with the essential skills needed to make sound financial decisions. This classroom-based resource allows students to move through critical topics at their own pace. Complicated processes – like buying a car or filling out the FAFSA form – are broken down for the student in an easy-to-understand way. Additional topics include understanding a pay stub, savings and investing, and banking basics.
First Nebraska Bank also offers short, free online courses for adults. These courses contain topics relevant to personal or business finances at https://www.firstnebraska.bank/financial-education/.
There are 11 First Nebraska Bank locations in Arcadia, Bennet, Brainard, Columbus, Decatur, Elkhorn, Emerson, Nebraska City, Stanton, Valley, and Weeping Water. For more information, visit www.firstnebraska.bank.
