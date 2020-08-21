First Nebraska Bank provides financial education program for youth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since 2017, First Nebraska Bank has partnered with EVERFI to provide a financial education program. The technology is a CFPB recommended resource and is accessible to schools and students at no cost, thanks to First Nebraska Bank’s investment. The program also includes pre and post-assessments and educator resources that allow teachers to track student progress and quantifiable measures of students’ knowledge gain.

The program has helped more than 15 schools in the region to provide financial education with 1,188 students completed since the program’s inception in the spring of 2018. In the 2019-2020 academic year, eight Nebraska schools implemented First Nebraska Bank’s Financial Literacy Program.