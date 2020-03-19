First State Bank limits lobby access

As a precaution against Coronavirus (COVID-19), First State Bank & Trust Company will change lobby access to appointment only beginning on Saturday, March 21.

The bank will continue to offer regular drive-thru services during office hours, and the night deposit box will remain open. This move will allow the bank to better practice the recommended social distancing while still providing for the needs of its customers.

The personal bankers, financial advisors, trust advisors and lenders will continue to work regular office hours and are ready to help with business or personal banking needs, including mortgages, access to safety deposit boxes, new accounts, investments and loans. To make an appointment, call 402-721-2500.

The hours for the bank’s branches are as follows and do include extended drive-thru hours at the Main Office:

Main Office drive-thru with walk-up window, 1005 E. 23rd St. – Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parkview Office drive-thru, 1965 E. Military Ave. – Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Downtown Office drive-thru, 225 N. Main St. – Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.