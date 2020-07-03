Johnson joins Cobalt Credit Union

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cobalt Credit Union has announced the appointment of Steve Johnson as its business relationship manager.

Johnson will be responsible for business development and will work with business owners, assisting them in utilizing a full array of business services including: depository solutions, payment and cash flow tools, online, mobile banking and lending solution tools.

Johnson brings several years of banking and business lending experience to the credit union. He attended Oklahoma State University and has over 20 years of experience working with small businesses. Steve understands the challenges business owners face and works to eliminate barriers to improve their bottom line.

As an avid outdoorsman, Johnson supports several outdoor organizations that provide opportunities for veterans. He has two sons with his wife of 25 years, Amelia. In his spare time he enjoys hunting and spending time helping on his family’s cattle ranch.

