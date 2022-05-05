Pinnacle Bank plans community shred day

Pinnacle Bank at 23rd Street and Lincoln Avenue in Fremont will be hosting a community shred day from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
The public is invited to bring in their unwanted or old household documents to be securely shredded and recycled for them for free. There is a 50 pound limit of paper per person.
No purchase is necessary. Attendees need not be a Pinnacle Bank customer to participate.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
