Pinnacle Bank plans community shred day

Pinnacle Bank logo

Pinnacle Bank at 23rd Street and Lincoln Avenue in Fremont will be hosting a community shred day from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

The public is invited to bring in their unwanted or old household documents to be securely shredded and recycled for them for free. There is a 50 pound limit of paper per person.

No purchase is necessary. Attendees need not be a Pinnacle Bank customer to participate.

