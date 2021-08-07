RetirePath Advisors moves to new Fremont location

RetirePath Advisors has moved to a new Fremont location. As of August 2021, they have transitioned from the old location at 340 E Military Ave. to 419 W. Judy Drive.

The move to the new office means clients can still count on RetirePath to continue addressing their financial needs. But with this change, RetirePath now has access to more space and technology, which will ensure that the practice can continue to create holistic solutions that address the client’s entire financial picture.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At RetirePath Advisors, the focus remains on helping clients achieve financial clarity and live lives full of meaning and gratitude.

RetirePath Advisors has six offices from which they serve their clients: Fremont, Wahoo, Scribner, Seward, Omaha and Clarinda, Iowa. And the advisors are surrounded by a team of specialists and support staff to help clients with all aspects of their financial plan. Owners Chris Leaver, ChFC, AEP, FIC; Heather Walraven, MBA, CKA, FIC; Beth Boyle CFP, AEP, CKA, MBA, FIC; and Josh Hilgenkamp, CLTC, FIC; and Luke Simons, ChFC, FIC; represent RetirePath in the Fremont-area communities.