Rosales joins Pinnacle Bank mortgage team

Pinnacle Bank has welcomed Vice President of Lending Alma Rosales to their Fremont mortgage team. She looks forward to sharing her expertise with local homebuyers and assisting with their financing needs.

Rosales has 15 years of banking experience working in a variety of roles, including customer service and mortgage lending. She is a Midland University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Rosales is bilingual in Spanish and English.

Rosales is an active member of the Fremont community, and she is always looking for ways to lend a helping hand. In 2020, she received the Fremont 20 under 40 award. She is also a board member of the Fremont Public Schools Foundation.

Founded in 1938 in Palmer, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bancorp is a family-owned, Nebraska-based $17.5 billion financial holding company operating 161 community banks in eight states, including 66 across Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.

