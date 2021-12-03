Schwanke completes Principles of Commercial Lending School

Garrett Schwanke, credit analyst at First State Bank & Trust Company – Fremont, recently completed the 2021 Principles of Commercial Lending School in Manhattan, Kansas. The Principles of Commercial Lending School is sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations and in partnership with the Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming Bankers Associations.

The school provides bankers introductory instruction in the entire commercial lending process. Completion of this course assists students in developing skills, which allow them to better serve their customers’ multiple financial needs.

The Schools of Banking, located in Lincoln, Nebraska, is a jointly owned subsidiary of the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations.

Schwanke has a Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness from the University of Nebraska – Kearney and was an intern through the Nebraska Banker’s Association Student Intern Program. Additionally, he is a volunteer with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Academy.

