Vrba honored by American Bankers Association with inaugural Emerging Leader Award

Nick Vrba, Executive Vice President with First State Bank & Trust Company, was honored by the American Bankers Association as a recipient of its inaugural ABA Emerging Leader Award.

This new award recognizes the next generation of bank leaders who are committed to the highest standards of achievement and service to both their industry and their local communities. Vrba and 10 other winners will be recognized together during next week’s ABA Annual Convention.

“We congratulate Nick for winning ABA’s first annual ABA Emerging Leader Award,” said Chuck Johannsen, President/CEO of First State Bank & Trust Co. “To see the way Nick has grown professionally in his bank career and to see him use his skillset to serve our client base and the broader community is remarkable. We couldn’t be more proud of Nick and look forward to seeing where he leads the bank and our community in the future.”

“We congratulate these high performers who have already begun to have a significant impact on our industry,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “These ABA Emerging Leader Award recipients have demonstrated a range of banking skills, a commitment to conduct their work with integrity and a strong desire to help their customers and communities flourish. The future of our industry is bright because of leaders like these.”

Vrba joined First State in 2002 as a student at Midland University. He continued at the bank after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He has served the bank as Head Teller and Lobby Supervisor, Assistant Loan Officer – Review, Assistant Vice President - Loan & Loan Review Officer, Vice President – Loans, Administration and Review, Senior Vice President-Senior Lender. He is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado, the Nebraska Bankers Association (NBA)/Kansas Bankers Association (KBA) Commercial Lending School, the NBA/KBA Graduate Commercial Lending School and the Nebraska Banker’s Association Leadership Program.

He is currently the chair of the NBA Government Relations Committee and recently began a term on the Government Relations Council with the ABA. Additionally, Vrba is the Chairman of the Board of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and the Immediate Past President of the First Lutheran Church Congregational Council.