Phil Wood, APMA, CRPC a Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Omaha, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by over 11,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. Wood was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced over a three-year period. Wood is part of Wealth Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.
As a Private Wealth Advisor, Wood provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. Wood has 33 years of experience with in the financial services industry.
For more information, contact Phil Wood at 402-753-3080 or visit the Ameriprise office at 1350 N. Bell St. in Fremont.