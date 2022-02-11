City of Fremont plans March 1 career fair

The City of Fremont will be having a career fair from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the Christensen Field Main Arena.
All departments will be available to discuss current and future openings. Full-time, part-time and seasonal/summer positions are currently available. Kiosks will be available to complete online applications.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today