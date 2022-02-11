 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Fremont plans March 1 career fair

The City of Fremont will be having a career fair from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the Christensen Field Main Arena.

All departments will be available to discuss current and future openings. Full-time, part-time and seasonal/summer positions are currently available. Kiosks will be available to complete online applications.

