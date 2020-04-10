Essential Personnel creates community resource page
Essential Personnel creates community resource page

Essential Personnel had created a community resource during COVID-19 page for everyone in their communities to use during these different and challenging times.

Because of the loss of jobs, working from home and the fear of the virus, everyone’s lives have changed. This resource page includes topics such as health, children, education, remote working, finances, food and religion.

These resources can be found at: www.essentialpersonnel.com/community-resources/.

