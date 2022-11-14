Fremont's RTG Medical named to 2022 Merit Awards for Healthcare

Winners of the 2022 Healthcare Awards were announced on Monday, and RTG Medical of Fremont was recognized as a gold medal recipient for its company Wellness Program (WellPro).

RTG Medical’s Wellness Program is an optional program available to all RTG Medical employees to benefit their health and overall wellness. Over 70% of RTG Medical employees participate in the wellness program. The program offers perks and benefits to those who participate, based on points they earn while participating in the program. Points are earned by tracking healthy behaviors, physical activity, weight, and body fat.

Chief Operations Officer, Jeremy Guenthner, shared, “If ‘People are our only asset’, what better investment can we make available than to invest and maintain that investment in employee wellness? It’s not just a benefit, it’s responsible business.”

Moving into RTG Medical’s new 54,000 square foot corporate headquarters in May 2022 offers enhanced employee wellness opportunities with a 2,100 square foot in-house gym. Offering spin and yoga classes, employees have daily options for structured or unstructured workouts during their workday. Additional classes and activities are incorporated throughout each year to maintain a fresh approach to fitness and provide variety.

For independent workouts, state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment is available. An onsite massage room is also offered through the wellness program as an employee benefit to help support each employee’s body, mind, and spirit. Monthly blood pressure checks are also offered, all supervised by Erica Eikmeier, Employee Wellness Coordinator.

RTG Medical is led by Charlie Janssen, President and CEO, and Chief Operations Officer, Guenthner.