Metropolitan Community College receives grant from Google

Metropolitan Community College is the recipient of a $175,000 grant from Google, which will go toward the college’s 180 Re-entry Assistance Program. The college is also a finalist for the Google.org Impact Challenge, a public voting contest that could see the program receive an additional $125,000 if it wins.

The MCC 180 Re-entry Assistance Program serves the currently incarcerated and released populations, helping individuals transition and achieve their education and employment goals. The program has both credit and noncredit classes and includes services such as basic skills training, coaching and tutoring, employment support and other vital components to a successful transition.

The national Google.org Impact Challenge aims to fund nonprofits that are creating opportunities within their communities. To vote, visit g.co/NebraskaChallenge. For more information on the MCC 180 Re-entry Assistance Program, visit mccneb.edu/reentry.

