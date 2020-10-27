Nebraska State Patrol Camp 65 applications now open

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is looking for the next class of recruits to join the ranks as Nebraska State Troopers. Applications are now open for NSP’s 65th Basic Recruit Camp.

Once a new trooper earns his or her badge, they’ll start their career on the road in the NSP Patrol Division. After two years, troopers can then apply for positions in numerous disciplines, such as Investigative Services, Carrier Enforcement, SWAT, Technical Crimes, K-9, Crisis Negotiations, Community Service, and many more.

The recruits of NSP Camp 65 will begin training in July 2021 and will be sworn-in as troopers in December 2021. Recruits earn $21 per hour during the 22 weeks of training at the NSP Training Academy. Upon graduation, troopers start with an annual salary of $47,944 and benefits including medical and life insurance, paid vacation, sick leave, and full retirement benefits.

Applicants must be a United States citizen and at least 21 years of age by Dec. 17, 2021, when they take the oath of office. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalence. Additional information about the application and selection process, including physical requirements, can be found at the Become A Trooper section of the NSP website.

