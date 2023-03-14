The Nebraska Workforce Development Board is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Workforce Development Excellence Award. The annual award recognizes an individual, organization, or employer for exceptional contributions or achievements in workforce development in Nebraska. Nominations are due March 31, 2023.

The nomination form is available on the Workforce Development Excellence Award Program page at dol.nebraska.gov and should be submitted by email to ndol.wioa_policy@nebraska.gov.

Nominations should include: A description of the exceptional contribution(s) or achievement(s) of the individual or organization in the area of workforce development (one page or less); Documentation that supports or illustrates the description of the contribution(s) or achievement(s) of the individual or organization in the area of workforce development (five pages or less).

The award recipient will be selected from the nominations by a five-member task force appointed by the chair of the Nebraska Workforce Development Board. The honoree will be recognized at the June 2023 meeting of the board.