RTG Medical names Fishburn vice president of healthcare staffing

RTG Medical in Fremont recently announced that Paul Fishburn has been named vice president of healthcare staffing.

Fishburn will help lead RTG Medical’s Sales Team. He brings 16 years of industry experience, beginning as an account manager, moving into leadership roles within C & A Industries and most recently serving as the director of RTG Medical’s major accounts and interim director of the long-term care division.

RTG Medical is led by Charlie Janssen, President and CEO, and Chief Operations Officer, Jeremy Guenthner. Founded in 2001, RTG Medical is a veteran-owned healthcare staffing company. The RTG Medical team works every day to alleviate the national healthcare provider shortage by matching the traveling healthcare professionals with facilities across the country.

In addition to being a six-time Inc. 5000 recipient for Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies, RTG Medical has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as a 2021 Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States, three-time Baird Holm LLP Best Places to Work in Omaha; sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber and two-time Excellence in Philanthropy sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber. Focusing on company culture and employee wellness, RTG Medical was recognized as Merit Award’s 2022 Gold Medal recipient for Healthcare.

“We were very fortunate to have our leader already under our roof,” Guenthner said in a press release. “Paul Fishburn is a calm leader that I am confident offers a peace to potential storms, level-headed thinking, and challenges the norms that define the way things have always been done. I am very excited to watch and work with Paul to see the new heights that his leadership brings to RTG Medical in 2023 and the years to come.”

For more information about RTG Medical, visit: https://rtgmedical.com.