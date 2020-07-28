Second drive thru job fair set for Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Greater Fremont Development Council (GFDC), Fremont Chamber of Commerce (FACC) and the MFG3030 initiative have come together for a second Drive Thru Job Fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Getzschman Plaza located at 1700 E. 23rd St. Over 27 local companies are participating and looking to hire right now.

“We’re visible from 23rd Street, and they just kind of roll in and roll through,” Tara Lea, executive director, FACC, said. “It’s a super quick process where we just hand out the envelopes, so there’s not a lot of sitting around time involved.”

During the event, job seekers will have the opportunity to pick up a packet without having to leave their car. Because of COVID-19, the organizations are limiting contact to protect job seekers.

“We still had packets left from the first Drive Thru Job Fair that was held on July 15. We wanted to give a second opportunity to job seekers to pick up a packet at a different time of day,” Stephanie Schurkamp, Director of Business Services at GFDC, said.

