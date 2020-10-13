Virtual job fair begins Oct. 14

More than 50 Nebraska companies will be participating in a nationwide virtual job fair running from Oct. 14-25.

The Virtual Career Event is hosted by Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Fremont Tribune, which owns more than 75 news and advertising outlets across the country. The event includes over 330 companies from 21 states.

To pre-register for the event or join the event when it is live visit: https://gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0