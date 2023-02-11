Jessica Kolterman, director of administration at Lincoln Premium Poultry, is a new member of the NE Chamber Board of Directors.

NE Chamber leaders recently welcomed a new chair and 17 new members to its board of directors at its annual meeting. Ryan Parker, president and CEO of Endicott Clay Products Co. of Fairbury, will serve as chair for the 2023 term.

Kolterman will serve as a district representative.

“Our board is made up of individuals with a track record of leadership, both in their companies and in their communities, and a passion for the Good Life,” NE Chamber President Bryan Slone said in a press release. “We’re fortunate that they are volunteering their time and talent to help keep our businesses competitive and growing.”

New board members are nominated by the current board and elected by the broader NE Chamber membership. Board members promote economic growth across the state and establish the association’s policies with input from members and 12 councils.

The NE Chamber is the largest, statewide business association, serving its members since 1912. Focused on delivering economic and workforce growth and a competitive business climate, members also gain a network of experienced, connected business leaders across the state. To learn more about the association, visit nechamber.com.