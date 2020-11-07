20 Under 40: Alma Rosales an aide to community, coworkers at First State Bank

Editor’s note: The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “20 Under 40,” that shares stories of young professionals in Fremont under the age of 40. The series will highlight one individual on Page C1 every weekend until November 21. “20 Under 40” is sponsored in part by RTG Medical and the Fremont Chamber of Commerce.
As well as working with her customers at First State Bank and Trust, Alma Rosales’ bilingual ability helped others in a time of great need.
“With the flood that happened in 2019, I was out there interpreting for families, the people that were at Regency,” she said. “A lot of those were my customers, so I was heartbroken just seeing them walk in with their belongings and not knowing what they would find once they got back to their homes.”
As assistant vice president and loan officer at First State Bank in Fremont, Rosales helps her employees and those in the community with her leadership skills.
Learning her cultureOriginally from Chicago, Rosales’ parents took her to live in Mexico during junior high school to learn more about the Spanish language and Mexican culture.
“With that, I am very appreciative, because that helped me coming back,” she said. “And with my bilingual skills, I think that there’s just been more opportunities out there.”
During her junior year of high school, Rosales and her family moved back to the United States to live in Fremont, where she attended Fremont High School.
At Fremont High, Rosales took part in both the Spanish Honors Society and Multicultural Club, in which she was president at one point.
“It was just learning the backgrounds of different members and all of us being able to share each other’s experiences, past and being able to share it all with the group and bringing it all out within the high school to share it with the rest,” she said.
Rosales graduated from high school in 2006 and started her college education at Midland University that fall.
“Still having my parents close to me was a great part,” she said. “With working part time in Fremont and being able to do both school and work, I felt like just being close to home was the best.”
At Midland, Rosales said she decided to pursue a degree in business administration.
“As business is a part of everywhere and everything in the world, I knew that it would open up a lot of opportunities to be able to pursue a career,” she said.
Joining the bank In 2007, Rosales applied as a teller for First State Bank’s Walmart branch. In joining the bank, Rosales said she enjoyed working with numbers, money and customers one-on-one.
“I just enjoyed being out there for the customer and always being able to help them,” she said. “I’ve done tellering, I did accounts at that time too, and being able to help the customers establish their first account.”
Rosales’ job also allowed her the opportunity for two internships during college at the bank.
“One was in the marketing department, and the other was in the loan department, where I’m currently at,” she said. “Two internships that Midland offered were something that I believe helped me with the position where I’m at right now.”
On the marketing team, Rosales worked with Cindy Slykhuis to brainstorm how to promote new accounts and specials. With the loan department, she learned the complete process of handling a loan.
In the loan department, Rosales worked with Jon Rohlfs, who previously worked at the bank while attending Midland before joining again in 2001. From the start, Rohlfs said Rosales has always been a team player.
“She’ll step up and do whatever is asked of her and without complaining and is always willing to step in and help others,” he said. “She’s obviously very loyal to the bank and dedicated to her job.”
While attending Midland, Rosales married her husband, Marcos, in 2009. Along with her work at First State Bank, Rosales was also involved in groups at Midland, including Cultural Unity and Spanish Club.
“I enjoyed seeing other classmates learning the language and being there for them, practicing with them and knowing that it wasn’t their first language, but it was something that they really wanted to learn and be able to share with others when it came to their careers as well,” she said.
After graduating from Midland in 2010, Rosales decided to join the bank full time as a personal banker. She said she appreciated First State Bank’s community-driven nature.
“We are always involved within our community, and that’s something that I definitely enjoy,” she said. “Knowing that I live here in Fremont, I work here in Fremont, I want to make sure that we can give back to Fremont.”
Rohlfs said First State Bank does an excellent job of supporting Midland students who work at the bank in finding them full-time positions.
“So the fact that she was a Midland grad and had a college degree, that was something that gave her more of a benefit,” he said. “She works great with our customers, and she’s actually helped build the Hispanic customer base over the years, which is something First State has been very proud to do over that period of time.”
Working full time, Rosales handled new accounts, but also still handled loans, including consumer, mobile home and home equity.
“On the deposit side, let’s say they were needing tellers, I’d go and cover for the branches that were needing the help,” she said. “Also, when it came to managers, if the manager for some reason was unable to be at that branch, I would cover for the manager and manage that branch.”
Assisting the communityAfter graduating, Rosales was also able to work as a family sponsor for the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, where she worked until last year. She was also a member of its board, acting as secretary for her last year in 2019.
As a sponsor, Rosales helped families with any needs they had, acting as the middle person between them and Habitat.
“Also, if something was maybe like a change with their employment or just a recent change within their families, I would communicate with Habitat, making sure that we could work with the family to get to that home that they were wanting to get,” she said.
Rosales also worked with the application and interview process with the families for Habitat.
“The visits were something that were hard to do, because you would see that there were families that were in great need of this home,” she said. “And it was hard, because you would get to the point where you wanted to give a house to every single family that would apply, and it’s like, we have to limit ourselves because we only take two to four homes per year.”
In 2016, Rosales took her current position as assistant vice president and loan officer, where she takes on more loans on the home side, which she said has required more learning.
“I really enjoy when I have that customer that comes into my office, and I was the person to help them establish credit, and now they’re ready to purchase their first home because of that credit that they’ve established,” she said. “I’ve been enjoying going through the whole process with them and knowing where they’ve gone, to that home that they’ve been working for.”
That same year, Rohlfs also returned to the bank after leaving briefly in 2011 to take a position as the head of the lending department, where he supervises Rosales.
At First State Bank, Rosales said she enjoys her team, as she says she always keeps her doors open for helping them out with anything they need.
“The way I started as a teller, and going to where I’m at right now as assistant vice president, I tell every person that comes into joining our team that there are opportunities that can happen within the bank,” she said.
Becoming a leaderSince joining the bank, Rosales said she’s become much more educated in banking and helping customers with what they need.
“Even though I’m doing loans and I’m in the mortgage department right now, I have customers that are calling me from knowing that I’ve helped them as a teller to talk about their accounts, to maybe give them my opinion if they have an issue, a problem or if they’re looking into opening an account for their kids,” she said.
With her bilingual skills in English in Spanish, Rohlfs said she has been able to communicate extremely well with the bank’s customers.
“And I think her customers appreciate that, where they can come to her when they need help, and she’s always going to be there for them,” he said. “She’s a trusty person and an all-around great person, and has been a great addition to the bank.”
Rosales’ volunteerism has also continued, as she works with the Fremont Area United Way through the bank on its Food Packaging Day, as well as the Fremont Public Schools Foundation.
“We do different types of fundraising events and have also done the iPads for the students,” she said. “So it’s different needs that we see and we hear from teachers; we try to help them as much as we can.”
What Rosales was given with her time in Mexico from her parents has now been passed down to her children: 10-year-old daughter, Camila; 6-year-old daughter, Melany; and Marcos, who was born last July.
Rosales said she and her husband have taken their children to Mexico to teach them the importance of keeping their traditions and culture alive.
“We have some family members that they just met maybe four years ago,” she said. “So it’s just being there with them, knowing what living there is like, being able to speak the language and the importance of what America has to offer, just seeing why it’s important for them to keep going to school, why it’s important to them to keep speaking that language, the Spanish language.”
In everything Rosales does, Rohlfs said she always shows leadership skills and takes the initiative.
“She’s definitely an attribute to the bank,” he said, “and I wouldn’t want to lose her, that’s for sure.”
Whether it’s with the bank, her family or the Fremont community, Rosales said she always tries to give in any way she can.
“I see back to when I started, look at where I’m at and see the trust that First State Bank has always had in me,” she said. “I am extremely thankful for trusting me and will always try to give back 100% of me to my bank, my town and my customers.”
