20 Under 40: Alma Rosales an aide to community, coworkers at First State Bank

In 2016, Rosales took her current position as assistant vice president and loan officer, where she takes on more loans on the home side, which she said has required more learning.

“I really enjoy when I have that customer that comes into my office, and I was the person to help them establish credit, and now they’re ready to purchase their first home because of that credit that they’ve established,” she said. “I’ve been enjoying going through the whole process with them and knowing where they’ve gone, to that home that they’ve been working for.”

That same year, Rohlfs also returned to the bank after leaving briefly in 2011 to take a position as the head of the lending department, where he supervises Rosales.

At First State Bank, Rosales said she enjoys her team, as she says she always keeps her doors open for helping them out with anything they need.

“The way I started as a teller, and going to where I’m at right now as assistant vice president, I tell every person that comes into joining our team that there are opportunities that can happen within the bank,” she said.

Becoming a leaderSince joining the bank, Rosales said she’s become much more educated in banking and helping customers with what they need.